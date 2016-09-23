Chelsea Manning Given Solitary Confinement for Suicide Attempt

Read it at The Guardian
Chelsea Manning, who is six years into a 35-year prison term for leaking confidential U.S. documents, has been sentenced to 14 days in solitary confinement over a suicide attempt she made in July. The suicide attempt led to three counts of misconduct and potential penalties for indefinite solitary confinement, also known as “disciplinary segregation.” It’s not clear when Manning’s punishment will begin or if she intends to appeal it. “After I receive the formal board results in writing, I have 15 days to appeal. I expect to get them in the next few days,” said Manning. “I am feeling hurt. I am feeling lonely. I am embarrassed by the decision. I don’t know how to explain it.”