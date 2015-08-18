Chelsea Manning Spared From Solitary

CHEAT SHEET
Chelsea Manning was found guilty Tuesday of prison misconduct for possessing an expired tube of toothpaste and unapproved reading material, but was not sentenced to indefinite solitary confinement, according to a tweet from her official account. A panel at Fort Leavenworth prison ruled during a disciplinary hearing that Manning will face 21 days of restrictions on recreation activities, which includes no access to a gym, library, or outside. Manning, who was sentenced to 35 years in prison for leaking U.S. state secrets to WikiLeaks, was accused of violations such as “disrespect” and “disorderly conduct” and faced indefinite solitary confinement. Supporters sent a petition with more than 100,000 signatures to the U.S. Army liaison office in Congress seeking to drop the charges against Manning.