Chelsea: U.S. Needs Woman President

Chelsea Clinton, in speaking to Elle magazine, said that the U.S. needs a female president. Her mother, Hillary, is expected to announce her official candidacy as soon as Sunday. “One of our core values in this country is that we are the land of equal opportunity, but when equal hasn’t yet included gender, there is a fundamental challenge there that, I believe, having our first woman president—whenever that is—will help resolve,” Clinton told the magazine. She also said having 20 percent women in Congress is not enough. “Since when did 20 percent become the definition of equality?” she said.