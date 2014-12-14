Cheney: 9/11 Torture, Not Rectal Feeding

CHEAT SHEET
Former Vice President Dick Cheney say he doesn’t think twice about the torture tactics used by the CIA to ascertain questionable intelligence. “I’d do it again in a minute,” he told Chuck Todd on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday. “Torture is what the al Qaeda terrorists did to 3,000 Americans on 9/11,” Cheney said. While he admitted rectal feeding was not an approved interrogation tactic, he said he didn’t think it was a form of torture but done rather for “medical reasons.” He also defended waterboarding because “the way we did it, was in fact not torture.” In fact, Cheney did more than defend the highly controversial and brutal tactics, saying the CIA interrogators should be “praised” and “decorated.”