Cheney Calls Palin “A Mistake”

In his first interview since receiving a heart transplant last year in March, former vice president Dick Cheney bashed Sarah Palin's candidacy to be the possible incumbent to his position. “Based on her background, she had only been governor for, what, two years? I don’t think she passed that test … of being ready to take over. And I think that was a mistake," he told ABC. He wasn't all harsh words, though—he also called Palin an "attractive candidate" and said he met and liked her (though clearly not that much). Take this as a second piece of advice for picking your running mate, Mitt Romney.