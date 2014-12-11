Cheney: CIA Report ‘Full of Crap’

CHEAT SHEET
Speaking on Fox News Wednesday night, former Vice President Dick Cheney declared that the recently released Senate torture report was “full of crap,” a “terrible piece of work,” and “deeply flawed.” Cheney did admit he had not read the entire report, but defended tactics including waterboarding and rectal hydration. “What are you prepared to do to get the truth against future attacks against the United States?” Cheney asked. He also addressed reports that President George W. Bush was kept in the dark. “I think he knew everything he wanted to know and needed to know,” Cheney claimed.