Cheney: I’m Not ‘Fishing Buddies’ with Enzi

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Hill
Things are getting personal in Wyoming. Dick Cheney insisted Sunday that his daughter, Liz Cheney, will win the Republican Senate primary in Wyoming—and he said that he is not friends with her challenger, Mike Enzi, no matter what Enzi says. “Mike also said he and I are fishing buddies, which is simply not true,” Cheney said on ABC’s This Week. Ouch. Cheney also slammed Enzi for taking money from the Washington elite, claiming 84 percent of Enzi’s contributions come from Washington PACs. Cheney also said that Republicans need a new generation of leaders after they were “whipped” in 2012. Well, tell us how you really think there, Dick.