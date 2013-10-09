Cheney Roast Features Waterboarding Jokes

Ha ha, torture is so funny, right? A top-secret, off-the-record roast for former Vice President Dick Cheney featured jokes about waterboarding and other controversial topics from his tenure. Sen. Joseph Lieberman “said something to the effect that it’s nice that we’re all here at the Plaza instead of in cages after some war crimes trial,” one attendee told BuzzFeed. Holy cow. The event was sponsored by Rupert Murdoch, Paul Singer, and other top conservatives and the guest list included Cheney’s disgraced former aide Scooter Libby. “Libby joked that “George Bush sent a note, ‘pardon me, I can’t make it.’” There were also apparently lots of jokes about President Obama (not surprising), former Secretary of State Colin Powell (ouch), and Vladimir Putin (sure?).
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED