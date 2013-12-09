Cheney: White House Lied

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Politico
Takes one to know one. On Fox and Friends, former Vice President Dick Cheney attacked President Obama and his team for their promise that people could keep their plan under Obamacare if they liked it. “It was a lie. It was deliberate. They knew if they told the truth, the bill would’ve never passed,” said Cheney. He made a personal argument against the president, citing his well-documented heart troubles which he said required having access to the same doctors over the years. “One of the most important decisions I made was I had exactly two doctors who covered me over that 35-year period of time and that was crucial in terms of my care,” explained Cheney.