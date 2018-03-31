Cher Appeals to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Over Detained Royal

CHEAT SHEET
Pop icon Cher is appealing to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to free a Saudi royal currently being held in detention amid a purported corruption crackdown. Cher took to Twitter to announce that Prince Turki bin Abdullah, a former governor of Riyadh, is a “good friend” of her son, Elijah. Turki, along with hundreds of other prominent Saudi royals and businessmen, were swept up by authorities last November amid a wide-ranging corruption probe. Cher called on Salman, who is currently touring the U.S., to “be kind” to Turki and “let him go free.” She says his detention has left her son “heartbroken.” The singer also apparently offered to vouch for the Saudi prince, writing, “I would speak 4 him.”