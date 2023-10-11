Cher Denies Allegation She Sent Men to ‘Kidnap’ Her Adult Son: ‘Not True’
‘THIS IS MY JOB’
Cher denies that she hired four men to “kidnap” her adult son—a rumor that first emerged last month thanks to allegations the pop star’s now-estranged daughter-in-law, Marieangela King, made in court documents related to her divorce with Cher’s son, 47-year-old Elijah Blue Allman. In an interview with People published Wednesday, Cher declared: “That rumor is not true.” King alleged that she and Allman spent nearly two weeks in New York together to work through their relationship when the abduction occurred. She asserted that “one of the four men who took [Allman]” informed her that Cher had hired them. “I am currently unaware of my husband’s wellbeing or whereabouts,” she wrote in the 2022 divorce document. “I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility.” Cher told the outlet that the situation was linked to Allman's drug addiction. Cher added: “This is my job… to try to help my children.”