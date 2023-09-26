Cher Hired Four Men to ‘Kidnap’ Her Troubled Son: Report

CHEAT SHEET
Mariangela King, Cher’s daughter-in-law, claims the singer allegedly hired four men to forcibly take her troubled son, Elijah Blue Allman, out of his home prior to his stint an unnamed drug rehab facility—while he was attempting to reconcile with his wife on the pair’s anniversary. King made the accusation in a new divorce court filing first reported by The Daily Mail, which referred to the incident as a “kidnapping.” Allman, who has had a long-standing addiction to heroin, had been living at the Chateau Marmont, a swanky Los Angeles hotel where he reportedly concerned staff with his antics—even at one point passing out entirely while entering the building.