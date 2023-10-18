Cher Vows to Leave U.S. for Real if Trump Is Re-Elected
THIS TIME SHE’S SERIOUS
Cher has vowed to leave the United States if Donald Trump is re-elected—and this time, she plans to make good on her threat. She previously said in 2015 that she would move “to Jupiter” if Trump were elected in 2016, though she did not follow through on the threat. She told The Guardian Wednesday, “I almost got an ulcer the last time. If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave [the country].” Cher has long been a vocal critic of Trump, describing him at times as “President Troll” and a “fucking traitor.” The “Believe” singer also spoke of her fears for transgender rights under a second Trump term: “It’s something like 500 bills they’re trying to pass. I was with two trans girls the other night–and of course my own child [Chaz, who is trans]. I was saying ‘We’ve got to stand together.’ I don’t know what their eventual plan is for trans people. I don’t put anything past them.”