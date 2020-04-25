Actor Dimitri Diatchenko Found Dead at Florida Home Days After Electrocution

Read it at New York Daily News
The actor Dimitri Diatchenko was found dead at his home in Daytona Beach, Florida on Wednesday, the New York Daily News reports. Known for his roles in “The Chernobyl Diaries” and “Sons of Anarchy,” as well as appearances on dozens of TV shows, and a 2015 animal cruelty conviction, the 52-year-old had reportedly suffered an electric shock at work days prior, though the nature of the work and the severity of the electrocution were unclear. Family and coworkers said they had not heard from him in several days, and he was found with an unspecified empty bottle of prescription medication. The cause of his death was not made public, and the investigation is ongoing.