Gun Store Accused of Inciting Violence After Erecting ‘Four Horsemen’ Billboard of The Squad
A gun store in North Carolina has been accused of inciting violence against four congresswomen of color known as “The Squad” after erecting a billboard suggesting they're the four horsewomen of the apocalypse. The sign—which shows the faces of Donald Trump targets Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley—calls the congresswomen “idiots” and is signed by “the Deplorables.” Cherokee Guns took responsibility for the billboard, which has now been criticized by the women it targeted. “How the hell is this not inciting violence?” Tlaib asked in a Wednesday evening tweet. Pressley said: “Racist rhetoric from the occupant of the White House has made hate our new normal. We are still vulnerable.” But the shop is refusing to back down and is now offering bumper stickers of the billboard to customers.