Cher’s Daughter-In-Law Reveals When Relationship Unraveled
Cher’s daughter-in-law Marieangela King, who is married to her son Elijah Blue, has told the Daily Mail that she enjoyed a close relationship with the pop star for a decade until the COVID-19 pandemic struck. “I love my mother-in-law and we have had some really good times together. I miss that side of her,” she said. However, the pair is now at war over what is best for Elijah Blue after he relapsed in his battle against drug addiction. “I have no reputation for taking illicit drugs, everyone knows this about me,” King said. She went on to say that they pair bunkered down with Cher during the COVID pandemic but claims they were basically kept as prisoners, only allowed out for an hour a week. Once COVID restrictions lifted, King went overseas to visit family and discovered her husband had relapsed. However, when she returned, Cher allegedly banned her from seeing Elijah Blue and she then received divorce papers. On Feb. 2, Elijah Blue was granted the right to have his divorce application dismissed by a Los Angeles court. King says her husband is now “doing really well”.