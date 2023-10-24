Cheryl Burke Snubbed for ‘DWTS’ Tribute to Len Goodman

CHEAT SHEET
Former Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke says she “wasn’t invited” to take part in an upcoming tribute to late judge Len Goodman. “However, I’ll be there in spirit and can’t wait to cheer my former colleagues on!” she wrote on social media. “Sending love and light to everyone. 🤍🙏🏼 #riplen.” Deadline reports that eight other pros have been asked to take part in a dance set to Henry Mancini’s “Moon River” on Tuesday night. Burke spent 26 season with the show before leaving last year, five months before Goodman died at the age of 78.