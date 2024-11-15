Cheryl Hines Supports RFK Jr.’s MAGA Move at Trump Party

Cheryl Hines is sticking by her man, according to a new photo from TMZ that shows the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress partying it up with husband RFK Jr. at Mar-a-Lago to celebrate his appointment to Trump’s cabinet as Health Secretary.

According to the site, Hines was with Kennedy when Trump offered him the position. Hines has been a vocal Democrat and was anti-Trump during his first presidency. However, after her husband’s failing campaign came to an end and he endorsed the president, Hines has stopped sharing her views on Trump—even as she’s been continuously trolled online for her complicity.

Spotted at the AFPI event tonight, where Donald Trump is in attendance, sitting at Wall Street exec Omeed Malik’s table: Donald Trump Jr, RFK Jr, Cheryl Hines, Tulsi Gabbard, & Tucker Carlson. Vance and Musk also in attendance I’m told. pic.twitter.com/owBdgogqsl — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) November 15, 2024

The TMZ photo shows Hines smiling alongside her anti-vax, conspiracy theorist husband as he greets partygoers. According to Punchbowl senior congressional reporter Melanie Zanona on X , Tulsi Gabbard, Tucker Carlson, VP-elect JD Vance, and Elon Musk were also in attendance at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine months prior, Hines said “I think Bobby knows me very well,” in response to being asked how she’d feel about her husband becoming Trump’s VP, as was being discussed at the time during an interview with TMZ Live —implying that he knows her answer to that would be a resounding ‘no.’

Kennedy made a similar comment to Variety in January when he said “I don’t think my marriage would survive [being Trump’s VP],” to which Hines co-signed, “He’s right.”

Cheryl Hines is drawing up the divorce papers as we speak lol pic.twitter.com/XVVUTqBdsA — Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) August 23, 2024

Reports surfaced earlier this year that their marriage may not survive Kennedy’s sexting affair with politics reporter Olivia Nuzzi. But Hines has stayed by his side and even shut down reports that she hadn’t been wearing a wedding ring amidst the controversy over the affair.

Now it seems, Hines’ resolve to stick by Kennedy no matter what has only deepened, after she’d previously called Trump “ridiculous and disrespectful.” She told The Hollywood Reporter that she “had to really have a long talk with myself because I thought, ‘I’m not going to make it through these four years [of Trump in the White House],” and therefore lowered her public temperature on the polarizing president.