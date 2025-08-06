Cheryl Hines Announces ‘Unscripted’ Memoir About Her ‘Wild Ride’

Actress and comedian Cheryl Hines, wife of Health Secretary Robert. F. Kennedy Jr., is to publish her memoirs later this year. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star revealed on Instagram that her book, Unscripted, will be released on Nov. 11 and promises that it will feature the “twists and turns” she has experienced down the years, adding: “It’s been a wild ride.” Hines, 59, did not tease any further details about what her memoirs will include, but she has been the subject of unwanted headlines in the past couple of years, largely due to the behaviour of her vaccine-skeptic, meat-loving husband. This includes how she was willing to stick by Kennedy even after he was embroiled in a sexting scandal with New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi. It was also reported last year that Hines was actually considering divorcing Kennedy, although not because of any alleged affair but because of his decision to endorse Donald Trump after suspending his own 2024 presidential campaign. Kennedy received an online roasting earlier this week after a posting a picture of the couple to mark their 11th wedding anniversary. The caption read: “Thanks for eleven years of love and laughter. You fill all my empty spaces.”