Cheryl Hines Brutally Trolled After RFK Jr. Endorses Trump

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines took more heat for her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s decisions on Friday, after Kennedy bowed out of the presidential race and endorsed Donald Trump.

But her husband feels very differently about the former president, who he endorsed Trump as he blamed the media for his inability to gain traction in White House race.

After he broke the news, Hines took to X/Twitter to express her “heartfelt” thanks to everyone who “so tirelessly and lovingly on his campaign”—and X users are taking the opportunity to troll her for her husband’s move.

While some mocked Hines’ word choice in the post (a typo caused her to say her husband’s “presidency” was suspended, instead of his “campaign”), some mocked RFK Jr.’s admission to a having a brainworm, while others goaded her to denounce Trump: “Do Better.”

Being married to RFK Jr. must be hard in public, as Hines—who’s had to come out against his statements in the past—is continuously asked about her responses to his often controversial positions.

Hines has tried before to distance herself from his wildest opinions, which include when he argued that “chemical exposures” lead to transgender children, or that Wi-Fi causes a “leaky brain.” But the only one she specifically addressed was in 2022 when he invoked Anne Frank to imply Jews had more freedoms during the Holocaust than unvaccinated Americans. She took to Twitter to denounce that stance by tweeting and then deleting, “My husband’s reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive. His opinions are not a reflection of my own.”

She did leave this tweet though: ”My husband’s opinions are not a reflection of my own. While we love each other, we differ on many current issues.”

As for Trump, Hines previously used words like “ridiculous and disrespectful” to describe him when he was running for the presidency in 2016, but has since cooled towards him, she told The Hollywood Reporter: “I had to really have a long talk with myself because I thought, ‘I’m not going to make it through these four years [of Trump in the White House].’”

Now that Kennedy has used whatever sliver of political leverage he has to endorse Trump, which some have speculated could give Trump the tiny bump he needs over Harris in some states, people are once again mocking the actress in hopes that she’ll distance herself from him once again.

Hines told Bravo host Andy Cohen earlier this year that she handles their political differences at home by simply saying, “‘I disagree with you.’ And then we have a conversation.” While that conversation must occasionally get awkward, Hines has never shown any signs of it being a serious problem for the couple’s relationship, despite social media speculation that must be “drawing up divorce papers.”

By now, Hines surely is accustomed to naysayers—after all, even her TV husband Larry David told her it would “never work” between them—and she’s showed an ability to “both sides” her way through some of his pseudo-scientific claims. When he was pushing vaccine disinformation, Hines sidestepped condemning his comments: “If Bobby is standing up and saying, ‘Well, are we sure that they’re safe and every vaccine has been tested properly?’” she explained, “that seems like the right question to be asking.”

In January this year, the couple acknowledged that Kennedy’s politics could make things at least a little difficult at home. When asked by Variety whether he’d consider being Trump’s running mate, Kennedy said, “I don’t think my marriage would survive it.” Hines added, “I think he’s right.”

Considering Kennedy is gunning for a position in Trump’s cabinet, according to reports, the couple may have to have some more serious conversations very soon.