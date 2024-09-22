Cheryl Hines Celebrates Birthday in Milan as RFK Jr. ‘Sexting’ Scandal Rages

Cheryl Hines appears to have had a lovely time celebrating her birthday at Milan Fashion Week Saturday while cheating hubby Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was left stateside to stew in a growing sexting scandal with New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

Hines shared images on her Instagram story from a birthday gathering in which she could be seen smiling with both her daughter Catherine Young and Kennedy’s daughter Kyra. Hines and Young were in town to see runway shows, including one from Gucci that Kyra walked in. “Me & my girls,” she wrote of a snap with Catherine and Kyra.

No less than the New York Times reported that Hines’ mid-scandal arrival at a Bally show upstaged even South Korean megastar Jin of BTS, who was in Milan fresh off of mandatory military service, as the most “eye-catching appearance” of Fashion Week.

The Times said Hines, who turned 59 Saturday, is apparently friendly with private equity boss Michael Reinstein, whose firm Regent acquired Bally last month.

In response to birthday wishes, Hines also posted several nostalgic images of her “favorite people”—among them were old friends and family.

Not among them was her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy, meanwhile, was stuck home stateside Saturday with fellow former-failed-presidential-candidate-turned-MAGA-convert Tulsi Gabbard as they stumped for former president Donald Trump in Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Sun, Kennedy told the crowd that MAGA “is about returning to the 1960s, when my uncle [John F. Kennedy] was president.” Kennedy, 70, is embroiled in a widening sexting scandal which the Daily Beast reported blew out into the open because he couldn’t stop bragging to others about his digital trysts with Nuzzi, 31.

Like his uncle, Kennedy is known for having a had prodigious share of extramarital affairs—Hines was reportedly once one of 43 mistresses saved in his phone—so perhaps that’s what he meant by a return to the JFK days.

New York magazine brass got word of Kennedy’s boasts and confronted Nuzzi, who eventually confessed to the digital affair with her former subject. She has been placed on leave pending an investigation. Nuzzi previously worked as a reporter for the Daily Beast from 2014-2017.

During his Vegas appearance Kennedy, who is also being investigated by environmental officials for collecting the head of a dead whale, listed off a series of pro-Russia talking points, stating the world is at the brink of a nuclear conflict due to the war in Ukraine, that Russian president Vladimir Putin is well-liked, that the Russian economy is booming.

Meanwhile, one source told the New York Post that Kennedy might have to get used to life on the road alone.

“I’ll be shocked if Cheryl stays,” the anonymous gossiper told the newspaper. “[Kennedy’s] always been known as a flirt and more, even Cheryl knows that. But it seemed like at least publicly he was faithful [until now]. It’s not good for Cheryl in Hollywood.”