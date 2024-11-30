Politics

Cheryl Hines Uses Naked RFK Jr. Video to Hawk ‘MAHA’ Candles

The actress, once a vocal Trump critic, seemed to embrace MAGA on the heels of her husband’s Cabinet nomination.

Cheryl Hines.
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Actress Cheryl Hines appears to finally be embracing MAGA after President-elect Donald Trump named her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his nominee for secretary of health and human services.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star shared a bizarre video of RFK Jr. partially nude to promote a line of scented candles, sprays, and body creams sold by her self-care company, Hines + Young. Some of the candles were even branded as “MAHA,” or make America healthy Again.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines.
Hines appears to have moved past her husband’s bombshell sexting affair with reporter Olivia Nuzzi. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

In the clip, RFK Jr.’s upper body is visible in the background behind Hines while she playfully admonishes Kennedy for taking a shower while she is hawking her products.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No, you can’t take a shower,” Hines says to her ostensibly oblivious husband, while staring directly at the camera. “I’m doing a video. No, no, no—you’ve got to give me a second, I’m doing a video for Hines + Young. Honey… 60 percent off.”

The video includes an embedded link to purchase the candles, highlighting a 60 percent Black Friday discount.

The clip is the latest sign that Hines, once a vocal Trump critic, is increasingly on board with her husband’s politics—which wasn’t the case when Kennedy first endorsed Trump in late August after ending his own presidential bid.

“Her trepidation about this and discomfort with this... were the dominant feelings,” Kennedy told TMZ of his wife at the time. “She’s a lifelong Democrat and the idea of me supporting Donald Trump as president was just... something that she would have never imagined, that she never wanted in her life.”

Earlier this month, Hines joined Kennedy to attend a party at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s resort and residence, where she was snapped living it up alongside major MAGA figures such as Tucker Carlson, Tulsi Gabbard, and Donald Trump Jr., with Elon Musk, JD Vance, and, of course, Trump himself also in attendance.

Hines and Kennedy’s relationship had entered the public spotlight in September after news broke that he had a fiery sexting affair with political reporter Olivia Nuzzi. In any case, Hines, who was reportedly at one time considering divorce, appears to have moved past the infidelity—and into Team Trump.

WAGA: The Wives of Trump’s New MAGA AdministrationPOLITICS AND PAGEANTRY
Emell Derra Adolphus
Melania Trump, Cheryl Hines, Lara Trump
