Cheryl Hines Reveals RFK Jr.’s Bizarre Date Night Habit

Cheryl Hines is sharing how she keeps her marriage to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spicy—and fermented.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star revealed her husband’s bizarre date night ritual in the latest episode of The Katie Miller Podcast, previewed on Monday.

Hines, 60, explained that the Health and Human Services Secretary, 71, is currently on a diet of only meat and fermented vegetables. “In the morning at 6:30 a.m., he’s cooking a steak and eating sauerkraut,” she said.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Cheryl Hines. Sauerkraut not pictured. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The podcast host, who is married to President Donald Trump’s White House Deputy Chief Stephen Miller, asked Hines how Kennedy could stick to such a strict diet when they leave the house to have a meal.

“I don’t know if he wants me saying this either, but who cares?,” Hines replied. “He’s so dedicated to this diet that he’s eating that he will bring his own sauerkraut to the restaurant.”

The two-time Emmy nominee explained that she has been complicit in smuggling the side dish into dinner, as Kennedy has at times requested his wife transport his BYO fermented cabbage in one of her designer handbags. Her response generally depends on how much advance warning he has given her, and which bag she is carrying.

“We’ll be in the car, dressed up. I’ll have my little clutch, right? One of my good bags that I only take out every once in a while, because I want to keep them nice. And he’ll hand me a bag of sauerkraut and say, ‘Can you put this in your bag?’ And I’ll say, ‘I actually cannot,’” Hines shared.

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. eats a mint chocolate chip ice cream cone during a press conference on the steps of the United States Department of Agriculture on July 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

She went on to explain that the habit has forced her to divide her closet into bags that can and cannot ferry the pungent dish.

“If you tell me ahead of time, I can bring a sauerkraut bag... I won’t bring the Chanel,” Hines said.

Hines also added that the aroma of her spouse’s cargo is often noticeable when they are dining. “When I walk in, people say, ‘What’s that smell?’ Don’t worry about it. It’s my husband’s dinner.”

Miller said she noticed Kennedy didn’t eat a thing when she sat next to him at a dinner one night, but felt it was too “rude” to ask why.

“He’s waiting. He eats only a specific thing,” Hines said. " And if it’s not there at the party, then he waits until he gets home. And if he’s going out to dinner, he brings his own.”

However, the actress said he does not ferment his own vegetables. “He buys it. [Making it] would be a bridge too far,” she said.

Cheryl Hines on the Katie Miller Podcast. screen grab

Hines and Kennedy married in 2014, and she has defended some of his more radical views, including his anti-vax rhetoric and linking Tylenol use in pregnant women with autism, which she was grilled about when appearing on The View last week.