Cheryl Hines Cornered on RFK Jr.’s Relationship With ‘Digital Lover’

MAGA Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s wife reluctantly discussed his relationship with his “digital lover” after being cornered by Stephen Miller’s podcaster wife.

The Kennedy scion was running for president when news broke that he had an online tryst with New York magazine’s Washington correspondent Olivia Nuzzi, who is 39 years his junior.

Cheryl Hines, star of Curb Your Enthusiasm, is promoting her new book, Unscripted, and she sat down with Katie Miller.

Nuzzi, then 31, left her job after the publication learned of her undisclosed “personal” relationship with Kennedy, who then dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump.

Hines, 60, was also grilled on The View last week, where she described RFK Jr. as “completely different from anyone I had ever met in my life.”

Hines and Kennedy at the White House in May. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Politico got a sneak peek of the interview, set to appear on The Katie Miller Podcast next Tuesday. Miller, of course, brought up the affair, which Nuzzi insists remained totally online and never became physical.

Miller, who toe-curlingly opened up on her sex life with Trump’s deputy chief of staff, probed Hines on the matter. Miller asked how the actress deals with “rumors or speculation” about her marriage.

“I think you always have to consider the source, right? So that’s where I start,” Hines said in a clip viewed by Playbook. “And then it ends with a conversation with Bobby.”

Nuzzi's relationship with Ryan Lizza unraveled after the RFK Jr. scandal. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for CBS News

Miller then probed her on the Nuzzi saga. “Bobby had been running for president, and it was an exhausting year-and-a-half of headlines and rumors and articles and chaos. And at that time, I thought, ‘OK, this is more chaos and more rumors.’ And, um, it was a lot,” Hines said.

Hines, however, would not touch the news that Nuzzi is reportedly set to release a memoir that will include details of the tryst.

“I don’t know this person. Don’t know their intentions,” Hines said. “I could guess, but I won’t. But you can if you want.”

After the scandal, Nuzzi lay low but resurfaced in September with a job at Vanity Fair as the magazine’s West Coast editor. Earlier this month, news of the book deal broke in the Status newsletter.

Status reported that the memoir is due to be released as early as the holiday season this year, and advance copies have already been shared privately with a limited number of insiders.

The book is not solely about Nuzzi’s relationship with the vaccine skeptic but rather her career covering politics. However, it reportedly does delve into the affair, marking the first time Nuzzi has gone public with any details.