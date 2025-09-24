Stephen Miller’s Wife Drops Cringe-Inducing Sexual Brag

Katie Miller, wife of Stephen Miller and former Elon Musk devotee, made an appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime on Tuesday night and joined Watters in joking about her husband’s sexual prowess immediately after discussing the murder of fellow conservative Charlie Kirk.

As their interview about Kirk was winding down—in it, they discussed his widow, Erika, and the future of Kirk’s Turning Point USA under her leadership—Watters said to Miller, “Just so the audience is aware, you are married to Stephen Miller, so you are the envy of all women.”

“The sexual matador, right?” Miller replied, prompting a laughing Watters to ask her what it’s like being married to “such a sexual matador.”

“He’s an incredibly inspiring man who gets me going in the morning with his speeches, being like ‘Let’s start the day, I’m going to defeat the left and we are going to win.‘ He wakes up the day ready to carry out the mission that President Trump was elected to do,” Miller said.

Watters suggested that he could see a reality show in their future, telling Miller, “Bring the cameras in. Everybody needs to see what it’s like.”

Elon Musk and Katie Miller leave a meeting with Senate Republicans in the U.S. Captiol on March 5, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Millers’ marriage made headlines earlier this year after Elon Musk poached Katie, who had been working as a spokesperson for DOGE, to work with him in the private sector after leaving as head of the government department in May, with many wondering if Katie’s decision to leave the Trump administration could pose troubles in her marriage.

Miller did not last long working for Musk, a job she called “the role of a lifetime,” revealing in August that she had left her position and was striking out on her own with a brand-new podcast.

In the month since its launch, Miller has interviewed Vice President JD Vance and Attorney General Pam Bondi on her podcast, as well as other famous faces including Mike Tyson and Jillian Michaels.