Katie Miller shared a sneak peek of her forthcoming podcast on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Thursday night.

In the clip, Miller, the wife of senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller, sits down with Vice President JD Vance for a game of “Cabinet Confidential,” which involves Miller asking Vance questions, and the only answers he can give are the names of Cabinet members.

Miller asks Vance, “Who would you trust most to babysit your kids?” to which he responds, “Kelly Loeffler‚” referring to Trump’s administrator of the Small Business Administration.

Prior to joining Trump’s Cabinet, Loeffler served as Senator for Georgia for one year before losing a run-off election to Democrat Raphael Warnock. The 54-year-old was the CEO of Bakkt, a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange, a multinational of which her husband is the CEO. She donated almost $5 million to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Vance told Miller that administrator of the Small Business Administration Kelly Loeffler would be his top pick to babysit his kids. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Hill & Valley Forum

Loeffler was also Vance’s response to Miller’s second question, “Which Cabinet secretary would get totally rolled by your kids?” Vance adds, ”She’s got a good heart, she would take very good care of them, but…”

Miller then interjects, ”I feel like Linda would be giving out all the candy,” referring to Linda McMahon, the secretary of education and co-founder of the WWE, along with her husband Vince McMahon.

Miller previously worked at Elon Musk’s DOGE before working for Musk in the private sector after he left the Trump administration in late May. After weeks of speculation about what this meant for the Millers’ marriage, Musk unfollowed Katie on X, prompting questions from watchers about whether she was still working for the Tesla CEO.

Katie Miller made waves when she left DOGE to work for Elon Musk’s private companies, only to leave that role after just a few months. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

These questions were answered in the video Miller posted Thursday introducing her new podcast, The Katie Miller Podcast, where she explained that she had decided to launch her own podcast after “concluding my time working full time for Elon Musk.”

Miller explained that she was motivated by what she felt was a gap in the market. “For years, I’ve seen that there isn’t a place for conservative women to gather online,” she said.

“There isn’t a place for a mom like me, mom of three young kids, 4, 3, and almost 2, and a wife and trying to do a career, eat healthy, work out… so I wanted to create that space where we have real, honest conversations with people across the political spectrum.”

She told Axios that while her show will occasionally discuss politics, her real aim is to become a “conservative answer to ‘Call Her Daddy‘,” the most popular podcast aimed at women in the world, hosted by Alex Cooper.

During her Thursday night appearance on Hannity, Miller repeated these same talking points, arguing, ”There isn’t a space for conservative women in podcasting.”

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on Call Her Daddy during her 2024 presidential campaign. Call Her Daddy

She continued, ”We saw in the 2024 election that this was the ‘bro election‘, President Trump went on Theo Von and Joe Rogan and talked to this male audience, but there isn’t a female alternative.”

”In order for MAGA to grow and permeate culture and change culture in a positive way, I think we need to talk to conservative women, and I thought, ‘Why not me?‘”