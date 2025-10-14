Cheryl Hines Roasts Hubby RFK Jr.’s ‘Odd’ Habit

Cheryl Hines has roasted Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “odd” habit of working out and hiking exclusively in blue jeans.

The actress told Fox News that she does not wear jeans to the gym herself and added that she cannot make sense of her husband’s bizarre wardrobe decisions.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. popped up at an Equinox gym in New York City in December wearing hiking boots and jeans. Instagram

“It is an odd—it’s odd,” Hines conceded to Jesse Watters on the matter.

Watters agreed that it is unusual for Kennedy, 71, to wear such restrictive clothing while completing military-style drills and hiking in the blazing desert heat of Phoenix, Arizona, in the middle of the summer.

Watters then asked Hines, “Do you tell him it’s odd? What does he say?”

Hines answered: “[He] doesn’t care. He doesn’t care. Oh, no, it doesn’t matter.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared a video of himself doing pushups while shirtless in 2023. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. X

Kennedy addressed his unusual attire in his own interview with Watters in April. He said the habit of wearing jeans to work out began “a long time ago” when he would go straight to the gym after hiking, and that it just stuck.

“I would go hiking in the morning, and then I’d go straight to the gym, and I found it was convenient,” Kennedy said. “And now I’m used to it, so I just do it.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hiked Camelback Mountain in Phoenix, Arizona, with his son, Finn, in July. Of course, he completed the hike wearing blue jeans. Robert F. Kennedy Jr/X

Kennedy is not entirely opposed to wearing shorts while being active. He shared a photo in March of himself and tennis star Novak Djokovic in which he was wearing shorts.

Watters did not dwell on the jeans for long in his interview with Hines, who went on Monday’s primetime show to promote the upcoming release of her memoir. Watters next asked the 60-year-old about her life as the spouse of a top MAGA figure.

Hines said that she feels she is as MAHA as her husband, referring to his “Make America Healthy Again” initiative, but that they do not always see eye to eye—and she makes her occasional opposition known.

Cheryl Hines attended her husband’s swearing-in ceremony to become the secretary of Health and Human Services in President Donald Trump’s cabinet. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“I’ll say, What? What? Wait, why did you say that?” Hines said. “And then we’ll have a moment. And then a lot of times we’ll agree to disagree, or we’ll say, OK, I’m going to think about what you just said. I’ll let you know if I take the note or not.”

Watters did not push Hines to say what, exactly, she and her husband disagree on.

However, the host did ask her what her longtime Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star Larry David thinks about Kennedy’s full embrace of President Donald Trump. Hines claimed that she and David—someone famously blunt about his feelings, a common theme of their hit HBO show—have simply not talked politics since last summer.

Larry David and Cheryl Hines co-starred on Curb Your Enthusiasm for 12 seasons. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

“We haven’t talked about it,” she said. “But listen, I’m sure that he has a lot of feelings about it.”

Watters agreed that David, a progressive who has called Trump a “sociopath” and a “sick man,” likely has some “feelings” about his co-star being deeply entrenched in the president’s inner circle as he sends soldiers into U.S. cities and has immigration officers conducting raids in blue states in which they literally drop down from the sky in the middle of the night.

However, the 78-year-old David has not spoken much publicly about Hines, Kennedy, and Trump’s new relationship. He texted The New York Times that he was offering “love and support” to Hines in 2023, as her husband ran for president himself as an Independent, but that he was not “supporting” Kennedy.