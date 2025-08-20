RFK Jr. Reveals Bonkers Reason He Wears Jeans to Work Out

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. offered a baffling explanation for his equally baffling habit of working out in jeans.

Trump’s health secretary, who was wearing jeans in a video promoting a MAHA fitness challenge alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth this week, was asked directly about his denim exercise attire on Jesse Watters Primetime.

“I have to ask you a question that everybody is wondering about: Why do you wear jeans when you work out?” Watters asked.

“Well, I just started doing that a long time ago because I would go hiking in the morning and then I’d go straight to the gym, and I found it was convenient, and now I’m used to it, so I just do it.”

Watters noted there had been “a lot of theories,” but Kennedy’s explanation somehow made “perfect sense.” It’s not clear why that reasoning made sense to Watters.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wearing a pair of jeans as he works out alongside Pete Hegseth for their MAHA fitness challenge. Defense Department

Clips of the 71-year-old Kennedy—wearing a pair of jeans, boots, and a belt—working out alongside Hegseth, 45, were shared on their social media accounts this week as they promoted the “Pete and Bobby Challenge.” The challenge involves completing 50 pull-ups and 100 push-ups in under 10 minutes.

Hegseth wore gym shorts for the stunt. Kennedy says in one of the videos that they were “inspired” to create the challenge by President Trump, 79, whom the White House said weighed 224 pounds after his last physical examination in April.

Kennedy was also seen wearing a pair of jeans as he scrambled up a cliff face in another MAHA video alongside Medicare chief Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Garden of the Gods park in Colorado Springs. That clip showed Kennedy hauling Dr. Oz—who also wore shorts—up the rocks.

Even before he formally joined Trump’s administration, Kennedy was confusing fitness fanatics with his choice of workout clothing.

In December, Kennedy shared a video of himself exercising at an Equinox gym in New York City. A source told Page Six at the time that Kennedy showed up in “tight jeans and hiking boots” and looked like a “construction worker.”

Kennedy has been posting videos online for years showing himself working out in jeans. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. X

Videos of Kennedy working out shirtless also appeared online in the summer of 2023, including one that the vaccine skeptic captioned: “Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden!”