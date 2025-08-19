Video Reveal Shows Hegseth Covered Pentagon Walls With Cringe Pics

Pete Hegseth is apparently following Donald Trump’s lead in more ways than one.

A new social media video pushing a MAGA-coded fitness challenge has revealed the defense secretary has appeared to redecorate the Pentagon with photos—of himself.

One scene in the promotional video shows Hegseth, 45, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 71, walking through the corridors of the Pentagon. A photograph that appears to show Hegseth and third wife Jennifer Rauchet is on the wall, as well as what looks like various military snaps of Hegseth in action.

RFK Jr. does his exercise workout in jeans. screen grab

The clip then shows both men inside a gym “in the bowels of the Pentagon” for the Pete and Bobby Challenge. It seems the pair hopes the exercise concept will gain traction, like the Ice Bucket Challenge, where people repeat it themselves and post the results online.

While Hegseth does his pull-ups and push-ups in gym shorts, Kennedy is wearing jeans, boots, and a belt.

In his Army Ken-style spokesman role, Hegseth says, “It’s all about Make America Healthy Again, we’re gonna be fit, not fat, we want recruits that are ready to go.”

Pete Hegseth and RFK Jr. in the Pentagon promoting their exercise challenge. screen grab

Kennedy, the conspiracy theory-loving health and human services secretary, says, “Pete and I are going to do our part to encourage American youth to do this challenge.”

The challenge is 100 push-ups and 50 pull-ups in under 10 minutes.

In an attempt to make it go viral, at the end of the video, Kennedy challenged Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to complete the exercise routine while Hegseth challenged Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as his former colleague on Fox News, Will Cain.

President Trump set the example by putting forth efforts to make America healthy again.



That’s why we are introducing the Pete and Bobby challenge.



100 push-ups. 50 pull-ups. 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/ppRrwqSUm0 — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (@SecDef) August 18, 2025

The Daily Beast has contacted the Pentagon and Hegseth’s team for comment on the recent Pentagon decorations.

At the White House, Trump is turning the Oval Office into a wannabe Palace of Versailles, or Mar-a-Lago North. Photos show that Trump, 79, has stuffed the room with gaudy accents, including gold-plated moldings.

In July, Donald Trump signed an executive order to reestablish the Presidential Fitness Test and the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition for U.S. school children.

Before joining the Trump administration, Hegseth served as an Army National Guard Officer and co-host of Fox & Friends.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer at the White House Easter Egg Roll. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

His third wife, Jennifer Rauchet, was a producer on Fox & Friends. They married in 2019, with the Trump family attending the wedding. He has three sons with his previous wife, Samantha Deering.

In March, Rauchet was included in Hegseth’s second private Signal group chat that shared sensitive information about military strikes in Yemen.