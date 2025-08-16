RFK Jr. Addresses 2028 Presidential Run Amid Laura Loomer Attacks

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shut down MAGA “Ice Maiden” Laura Loomer’s claims that he intends to steal Trump’s MAGA base for his own 2028 presidential run.

In a lengthy X post, Kennedy claimed the “swamp is in full panic mode” and “laboring fiercely to drive a wedge between President Trump and me.”

The swamp is in full panic mode. DC lobby shops are laboring fiercely to drive a wedge between President Trump and me, hoping to thwart our team from dismantling the status quo and advancing @POTUS’ Make America Healthy Again agenda. They’re pushing the flat-out lie that I’m… — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) August 15, 2025

RFK Jr. claimed “DC lobby shops” are “hoping to thwart our team from dismantling the status quo and advancing [Trump’s] Make America Healthy Again agenda.”

He added, “They’re pushing the flat-out lie that I’m running for president in 2028. Let me be clear: I am not running for president in 2028.”

Loomer, a conspiracy theorist, has forged a close allyship with Donald Trump. The president has fired scores of people on the advice of Loomer. Tom Williams/Tom Williams/Getty Images

The “they” RFK Jr. appears to be referring is Loomer, after she claimed in a Politico interview that the Kennedy scion was trying “to lay the groundwork for a 2028 RFK presidential run.”

Loomer also directed her wrath at RFK Jr.’s Principal Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Counselor Stefanie Spear, accusing her of having an influence over RFK Jr. that is not an ideological fit with MAGA.

Spear also oversaw RFK Jr.’s doomed 2024 presidential bid.

“There’s been some things that have happened,” Loomer told Politico about RFK Jr. and Spear. “There’s been several things that have happened at HHS that are contradictory to the initial promises made.”

However, Kennedy insisted, “My loyalty is to President Trump and the mission we’ve started.”

He added, “Their attacks on my staff, especially Stefanie Spear—a fierce, loyal warrior for MAHA who proudly serves in the Trump Administration and works every day to advance President Trump’s vision for a healthier, stronger America—are proof we’re over the target. We’ll keep moving forward, we’ll keep delivering wins, and no smear campaign will stop us.”