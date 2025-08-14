Laura Loomer’s social media posts about her deposition in a defamation lawsuit against HBO flouted a court order, the media company’s lawyers argued Thursday.

The 9/11 conspiracy theorist had posted about several topics that came up during the June deposition, including her assertion that Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is gay.

“I was asked about Lindsey during my deposition so I had to tell the truth. I was under oath,” Loomer wrote in a post Tuesday night. Graham denies being gay.

The day prior, Loomer also discussed the deposition at length.

In a filing Thursday obtained by The Bulwark’s Will Sommer, HBO’s lawyers argued that Loomer had violated court rules.

Loomer has long alleged that Graham is secretly gay. He denies it. DUSTIN CHAMBERS/REUTERS

“The claims that Plaintiff makes in her Tweets are not only false and misleading, but fly in the face of the Court’s unambiguous order that deposition materials should be used only for the purposes of litigation,” they write. “Plaintiff has continued her pattern of seeking to use discovery as a vehicle for increasing her own fame and profits.”

Loomer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast. Neither did Graham’s office.

Loomer is suing HBO, claiming that Real Time host Bill Maher defamed her last year by suggesting that she had had an affair with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. His comment prevented her from reaping the benefits of a White House job, she argues.

HBO contends that Maher’s speech is protected by the First Amendment.

Laura Loomer’s deposition went viral this week. Her answers follow the “A” and “THE WITNESS.” She was questioned by the HBO attorney, Bolger. U.S. District Court

Loomer’s legal team released her deposition to the public last week against the judge’s order. It has since been sealed—but not before other odd excerpts drew attention.