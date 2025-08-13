Laura Loomer Breaks Silence on Bizarre Lindsey Graham Deposition

Laura Loomer has spoken out for the first time since her bizarre deposition became public.

The MAGA firebrand—whose influence on President Donald Trump is growing—was pressed in her deposition about insults she made regarding the genitals of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Kamala Harris, as well as the sexuality of Lindsey Graham.

“I was under oath,” she posted to X after the deposition went viral. “I couldn’t lie.”

Loomer, 32, said last year that Harris—who was then the vice president—had an “infested snatch.” She also said that Greene had “Arby’s” in “her pants,” appearing to suggest that the Republican lawmaker’s vagina resembles roast beef.

Sen. Lindsey Graham was memorably booed by the MAGA crowd when he spoke at a campaign rally for then-candidate Donald Trump on July 1, 2023. Still, Trump endorsed the senator for reelection in March. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

The right-wing activist also alleged that Graham, a South Carolina Republican, is secretly gay. She claimed that officials in the White House have told her as such.

“When is Lindsey coming out of the closet? We all you know you’re gay, Lindsey,” Loomer posted to X last year. “And that’s OK. It’s OK. It’s 2024. There’s nothing wrong with gay people.”

Those three claims were revisited by HBO’s lawyer, Katherine Bolger, who appeared to be attempting to use Loomer’s answers against her. Loomer has sued HBO, claiming that late-night host Bill Maher defamed her and ruined her future career prospects by suggesting on his show that she had an affair with Trump last summer.

Loomer said Maher’s remark about her sleeping with Trump, which was a widespread rumor at the time, kept her from landing a job in the White House and, thus, from profiting off the experience she would have received in the role. HBO has countered that Maher’s First Amendment rights protect his speech, just like they protect Loomer when she makes remarks about the genitals and sexuality of rival politicians.

Laura Loomer’s deposition went viral this week. Her answers follow the “A” and “THE WITNESS.” She was questioned by Katherine Bolger, who is representing HBO in the case. U.S. District Court

Loomer did not change her stance on Graham’s sexuality when Bolger brought it up during the June 4 deposition.

“It’s well-known,” Loomer said of Graham’s sexuality. “Several of President Trump’s staff have told me in confidence that—that Lindsey Graham is gay.”

Bolger tried to move on, saying, “Hold on. Ms. Loomer, there’s no question.”

Loomer responded, “I know. I’m just explaining.”

Lindsey Graham has denied rumors that he is gay for decades. He has never been married and is a Southern Baptist. Susan Walsh/Getty Images

Graham, 70, has never been married and has no children. Questions about the staunch conservative senator’s sexuality have swirled for decades, but he has repeatedly denied being gay. A Southern Baptist, he said he once considered proposing to a longtime girlfriend but never did, as she wanted to remain in Vienna, Austria, and he wanted to return to his loved ones in South Carolina. He said other relationships with women did not work out.

“I know it’s really gonna upset a lot of gay men—I’m sure hundreds of ’em are gonna be jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge—but I ain’t available,” Graham told The New York Times in 2010. “I ain’t gay. Sorry.”

Loomer is unflinchingly loyal to Trump and is quick to attack anyone who speaks or acts against him, especially those who have used their affiliation with Trump to boost their own political or media ambitions.

To Loomer, Greene is among those who are not truly MAGA, and she has relentlessly attacked the congresswoman from Georgia. Under oath, however, she was careful with her response when asked what she meant by Greene having Arby’s in her pants.

“Arby’s sells roast beef,” Loomer said to Bolger.

“Right,” Bolger responded. “Can you tell me what—why you were talking about ‘the Arby’s in her pants?’”

Loomer answered, “Well, it’s just a—an expression.”

Laura Loomer, 32, has advocated for the firing of Republicans in the Trump administration she deemed as not loyal enough to President Donald Trump. Tom Williams/Tom Williams/Getty Images

Bolger then asked, “What is the expression trying to convey?”

Loomer said that “it conveys the reason why she got a divorce by her own admission.”

“Because she had roast beef in her pants?” Bolger said. Once Loomer responded “yeah,” the attorney followed up: “She’d put roast beef in her pants; that’s what you’re trying to say there? You’re literally saying she put Arby’s in her pants?”