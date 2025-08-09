Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reposted a video that features the leader from the Christian evangelical movement he follows calling to make gay sex illegal.

The segment from CNN focused on Doug Wilson, co-founder of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches (CREC).

“In the late 70s and early 80s, sodomy was a felony in all 50 states,” Wilson says in the clip. “That America of that day was not a totalitarian hellhole.”

He adds that he wishes America would bring back those laws, which made sex between people of the same sex illegal. The Supreme Court invalidated bans on gay sex in its 2003 ruling, Lawrence v Texas.

All of Christ for All of Life. https://t.co/QqXhqZFStv — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) August 8, 2025

At other points in the video, Wilson says that some American slave owners were “decent human beings” and suggests that women should focus on having and raising children.

“Women are the kind of people that people come out of,” Wilson says.

The video also features a female congregation member saying that she “submits” to her husband and a pastor from the movement calling to repeal the Nineteenth Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

“All of Christ for All of Life,” Hegseth wrote alongside the clip. The CNN report noted that Hegseth has publicly declared his support for Wilson in the past.

The video Hegseth reposted featured the leader of his Christian nationalist movement saying that women should focus on children. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Asked for comment, chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told the Daily Beast that Hegseth is a “proud” member of a church associated with CREC and “very much appreciates many of Mr. Wilson’s writings and teachings.”

During the nomination process for defense secretary, Hegseth’s past comments arguing that women should not be allowed to serve in military combat roles resurfaced as a source of controversy.

Hegseth walked back the comments after it became clear that the belief would impede his nomination. He was eventually confirmed with a tie-breaking vote cast by Vice President JD Vance.

Hegseth controversially launched a Pentagon prayer circle featuring his personal pastor in May. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Since taking over the Pentagon, Hegseth has instituted more stringent fitness standards for women and removed at least five senior female military officials from their leadership roles.

In May, Hegseth sparked controversy when he brought in his personal pastor, Brooks Potteiger, to the Pentagon to lead a monthly prayer circle. The pastor praised President Donald Trump as divinely appointed.

Hegseth, despite being a devout Christian, was rocked by reports during the nomination process detailing his repeated infidelity during his first marriage. He has been married three times.