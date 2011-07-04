Chestnut Wins Hot Dog Eating Contest

CHEAT SHEET
It's safe to say he won't be needing a Fourth of July barbecue tonight. Joey Chestnut, also known as “Jaws,” devoured 62 hot dogs to win the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island. It's Chestnut's fifth straight victory, but he fell short of his record of 68, set in 2009. "Winning tastes pretty good,” said the 27-year-old Chestnut. In the first-ever women's hot-dog-eating contest, Sonya “Black Widow” Thomas took the title with 40 hot dogs, one short of her record. Both Thomas and Chestnut take home a $10,000 prize.