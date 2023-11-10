CHEAT SHEET
Chet Hanks Punches Man Attempting to Break Into His Home: TMZ
Actor Chet Hanks punched a man attempting to break into his house in the early hours of Monday morning, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Tom Hanks’ son hit the 42-year-old suspect at around 3 a.m. before Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene. The suspect allegedly continued fighting when deputies attempted to put him in handcuffs. After he was cuffed and being walked to the car, the alleged intruder fell backward onto one of the deputies—who reportedly ended up with a broken leg. Chet, 33, was not injured in the incident, according to TMZ, and the suspect was booked for burglary after being taken to a hospital for treatment.