Chevy Chase Tumbles Off Stage at ‘Christmas Vacation’ Event: ‘Just a Little Boo-Boo’
WE’RE GONNA PRESS ON
Whatever was going through Chevy Chase’s head in the moments after he took a nasty spill off the lip of a stage at a National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation event on Wednesday, it was likely some variation of: “Hallelujah! Holy shit! Where’s the Tylenol?” The 80-year-old actor was at a post-screening Q&A at a Buffalo, New York, performing arts center when he got up from a wheelchair he was sitting in, walked towards the cheering crowd, and fell out of sight, according to footage obtained by TMZ. He was eventually helped back up onto the stage by his wife, Jayni, and took his seat for the talkback, remarking that his smartwatch had noticed the accident. “It says, ‘I see you’ve taken a great fall!... Taken a hard fall,’” he said. Jayni helped him reset the watch, joking, “Otherwise they might send an ambulance.” A rep for Chase told People downplayed the tumble, telling the magazine, “He took a fall at the part of the stage that was not lit well but thanks to all his falls on SNL, it was like riding a bike again. Just a little boo-boo. All good.”