‘I’ve Been Dreading This’: Cheyenne Jackson Reveals ‘Gnarly’ Scar From Hair Transplants
Cheyenne Jackson let out what he called his “horrible secret” on Sunday with a selfie that revealed a long scar on the back of his head. “I had hair transplant surgery. Five of them, to be exact over 14 years,” the actor wrote on his Instagram page. “I’ve been DREADING this day for 17 years. The day when my horrible secret would be revealed,” the American Horror Story star began. “No, this gnarly scar across my head isn’t from life-saving brain surgery, nor did I narrowly survive a shark attack. It’s worse. (At least in Hollywood...)” Jackson said he started losing his hair when he was 22, making him feel “less attractive” and leading him to get his first surgery a few years later. The 44-year-old, while acknowledging the timing of his confession, said he is speaking out now to “release how much shame and anxiety I’ve had about people finding out for years,” adding, “I’m sharing because maybe this will inspire someone out there to share a secret they’ve been hiding, or show a scar that they’ve been afraid of anyone seeing. Let it go.”