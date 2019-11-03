CHEAT SHEET
15-Year-Old Boy Charged With Attempted Murder in Shooting of 7-Year-Old Trick-or-Treater
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the Halloween shooting of a 7-year-old girl who was trick-or-treating with her family in Chicago, police said. “The shooting yesterday was reprehensible,” Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said at a news conference. “Those involved don't deserve to be in our city. So I’m disgusted but committed to doing everything we can to find the cowards that would engage in a gun battle in the early evening hours while children were trick-or-treating.” The announcement came hours after the Chicago Police Department said that investigators had identified a person of interest who was wearing a “Jason” mask on the night of the shooting. The unidentified suspect was also charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm. The 7-year-old girl was reportedly wearing a bumblebee costume when she was shot in the neck Thursday evening. Authorities said the girl was still in serious condition Saturday, and has to undergo at least two more surgeries.