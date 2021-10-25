CHEAT SHEET
Chicago Bears Coach Matt Nagy Tests Positive for COVID
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has tested positive for COVID-19, reports ABC News. Nagy is fully vaccinated, per National Football League requirements, and must test negative twice 24 hours apart before being given the approval to return. Nagy joins four Bears players who tested positive for the virus over the weekend: Elijah Wilkinson, Caleb Johnson, Robert Quinn, and Jimmy Graham. Nagy says he was the only person to test positive on Monday. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will be acting as Nagy’s replacement for the time being.