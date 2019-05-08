Chicago Cubs Looking for Fan Who ‘Flashed White Power Sign’ Behind Doug Glanville

The Chicago Cubs have launched an urgent investigation after a fan appeared to flash a white-power symbol behind NBC announcer Doug Glanville while he was live on air. The bearded fan can be seen trying to get in Glanville’s camera shot before flashing the upside-down “OK” sign that has been co-opted by white supremacists. It became widely recognized as a racist symbol after the suspect accused of killing 50 Muslims in New Zealand used it during a court appearance. The Cubs and Major League Baseball have launched an investigation into the “offensive hand gesture,” and added: “Such ignorant and repulsive behavior is not tolerated at Wrigley Field ... We are reviewing the incident thoroughly because no one should be subjected to this type of offensive behavior.” The gesture started as a joke by 4chan trolls to trick observers into believing it was secretly racist, but has now been appropriated by people using it without any layers of irony.