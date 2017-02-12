CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Chicago Girls 11, 12 Shot in Head

    CRUEL

    REUTERS/Jim Young

    Two Chicago girls were shot in the head within an hour of each other in two separate Saturday incidents, police say. The girls, ages 11 and 12, were rushed to hospitals, their conditions described as “dire” and “critical,” respectively. The 11-year-old was in the backseat of a car when bullets penetrated the vehicle, striking her in the head. The 12-year-old was playing on an elementary school’s basketball court. Police have not made arrests in either shooting as of Sunday night. “They are treating her as best as they can with all kind of aggressive measures that the hospital can do for her, but it’s grim and we want prayers to go up for her. We want whoever saw what happened to tell the police,” the 11-year-old’s grandmother told ABC News.

    Read it at ABC News