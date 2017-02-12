Chicago Girls 11, 12 Shot in Head

Two Chicago girls were shot in the head within an hour of each other in two separate Saturday incidents, police say. The girls, ages 11 and 12, were rushed to hospitals, their conditions described as “dire” and “critical,” respectively. The 11-year-old was in the backseat of a car when bullets penetrated the vehicle, striking her in the head. The 12-year-old was playing on an elementary school’s basketball court. Police have not made arrests in either shooting as of Sunday night. “They are treating her as best as they can with all kind of aggressive measures that the hospital can do for her, but it’s grim and we want prayers to go up for her. We want whoever saw what happened to tell the police,” the 11-year-old’s grandmother told ABC News.
