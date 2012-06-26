Chicago Homicides Up 38 Percent

CHEAT SHEET
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel listed safer streets as one of his three top priorities when he became mayor, but the rate of homicides has risen 38 percent from last year. As of June 17, 240 people have been killed in the city. That’s 66 more deaths than occurred during the same period in 2011. The trend is particularly disturbing given that homicide rates are down this year in other cities like New York and Los Angeles. Critics blame Emanuel’s budget choices, which included reducing police spending by $67 million. A Fraternal Order of Police spokesman said: “Every district in the city is running short on manpower. It’s pennywise and dollar-foolish.”