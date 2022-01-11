Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Tests Positive for COVID
‘COLD-LIKE SYMPTOMS’
Less than a day after Chicago and its teachers union brokered a tentative peace, the city’s mayor has announced she has tested positive for COVID. In a Tuesday afternoon tweet, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that she was “experiencing cold-like symptoms but otherwise feel fine.” She credited her mild symptoms to being vaccinated and boosted, and said she’d be self-isolating at home in compliance with CDC guidelines. “This is an urgent reminder for folks to get vaccinated and boosted as it’s the only way to beat this pandemic,” Lightfoot concluded. Supporters of the teachers union’s walkout last week, executed over fears of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, were quick to deride the mayor for the announcement that she would continue to work virtually. “Sorry, you still have to come in,” one user quipped. “Your rules.”