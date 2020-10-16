7-Year-Old Girl Seen Being Sexually Assaulted During E-Learning Class: Police

Read it at Chicago Tribune
Chicago Police have begun questioning a male suspect after a 7-year-old girl was seen being sexually assaulted during a live e-learning class, authorities said. The girl, identified only as a student of the Bronzeville Academy Charter School, was taken to a hospital after the incident, which a teacher reported on Thursday afternoon. Authorities have said they do not believe any students in the class saw the assault take place. No further information was immediately available on either the suspect or the victim.