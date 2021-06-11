Chicago Cop Donned Police Hoodie While Storming Capitol: FBI

Chicago police officer Karol Chwiesiuk decided to participate in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that resulted in five deaths, including a police officer, and a nation unnerved. All in a Chicago Police Department hoodie.

That’s the allegation contained in a 19-page criminal complaint filed by federal prosecutors Friday, charging Chwiesiuk with two counts of illegally entering a building and three counts of violent and disorderly conduct in connection with the riot.

He appeared remotely before Judge Gabriel Fuentes Friday, where he was placed on a $15,000 bond. He cannot possess a weapon nor travel to D.C., Fuentes ordered. His arrest was first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Chwiesiuk is the fourth Chicago resident to be charged in connection with the riot and the second this week, following the arrest of Burberry-clad rich guy Christian Kulas on Wednesday. He’s the sixth active-duty cop to be charged with attending the riot, according to a tally kept by The Appeal.

During the court hearing, Chwiesiuk’s attorneys said he had been placed on desk duty and stripped of his police privileges but they pushed back on the idea of a third-party custodian, noting his previous awards for Police Officer of the Month and a commendation he was expected to receive in the near future, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The complaint alleges Chwiesiuk was supremely invested in the outcome of the presidential election, texting a friend of ten years three days before the insurrection that he was set to travel to D.C. for Congress’ Jan. 6 certification of the election results to “save the nation.”

That friend, who was interviewed by the FBI, urged him to back off his ideas, telling him to “give it up” and calling former President Donald Trump a “fat man child lost.” But, according to the criminal complaint, Chwiesiuk said he couldn’t bother to read the response because he was “busy planning how to fuck up commies.”

The FBI obtained GPS data of Chwiesiuk’s movements, noting he left Chicago on Jan. 4 and arrived in D.C. on Jan. 5, where he stayed at the Mayflower Hotel in a room booked under his sister’s name. He then went to the Capitol that night to survey the security barriers, the complaint says, telling that same friend the next day that he “knocked out a commie.” (There’s no indication this claim was true.)

The day of the insurrection, Chwiesiuk—dressed in a cream CPD hoodie—remained in communication with that friend, sending him pictures of people like the Naked Cowboy and other rally participants.

“We inside the capital lmfao,“ he later texted. A selfie showed Chwiesiuk in the office of Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) during the insurrection, the complaint said.

About a week later, Chwiesiuk texted that same friend, including a racial slur: “Don’t snitch.”