Rich Guy Who Wore Burberry While Storming the Capitol Is Arrested
CRIMING IN STYLE
Not everyone wore fur hats and horns while storming the U.S. Capitol. Some, like Chicago resident Christian Kulas, came in Burberry. Kulas was arrested and charged Thursday for unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol and disorderly conduct in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. In court documents, federal authorities claim Kulas documented his actions through a series of Instagram Stories, starting from the security barriers surrounding the Capitol to the storming of its halls. Within days, a witness began sharing those clips with the FBI. As part of Kulus’ arrest conditions, he is required to stay at his parents’ $4.5 million mansion overlooking Lake Michigan. His mother has agreed to make sure Kulus attends his court appearances, while his father has agreed to remove two guns from the home. His charges carry a maximum sentence of one year in prison, but he could also face supervised release.