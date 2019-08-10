CHEAT SHEET
‘MY UBER’S GOT A SIREN’
Chicago Police Officer Under Investigation For Chauffeuring Hulk Hogan on O’Hare Tarmac
A Chicago police officer is under investigation after ex-pro wrestler Hulk Hogan posted a video showing the officer giving Hogan a ride along the tarmac of O’Hare International Airport. The three minute video was posted Aug. 2 with the caption, “Thank you Chicago PD much love!!!!!” The video appears to show Hogan sitting in the front seat, and longtime wrestling manager Jimmy Hart in the backseat, with the siren blaring. “My Uber’s got a siren,” Hogan said in the video. Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told The Chicago Tribune that the officer will lose a special certification that allows cops to drive vehicles on the tarmac, in addition to undergoing an investigation from the department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs. “The activity and behavior demonstrated in that video poses a significant risk to the officers and overall aviation safety on the airfield,” Guglielmi said. “The superintendent was furious about what he saw.”