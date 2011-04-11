CHEAT SHEET
    Chicago School Bans Homemade Lunch

    Milk Money Needed

    Nobody likes being the kid whose mom packs the worst lunch, but isn’t this taking things a little too far? Administrators at the Little Village Academy in Chicago banned homemade lunches, instead insisting all kids pay $2.25 for the school-made ones. “Nutrition-wise, it is better for the children to eat at the school,” said Principal Elsa Carmona. A public school, Little Village banned homemade lunches six years ago after seeng too many kids bring soda and chips to school. Exceptions are made for kids who have food allergies. A Chicago Public Schools spokeswoman could not verify how many schools were like Little Village. While parents are unhappy with the policy, one second grader, Julian Ruiz, admitted “Sometimes I would bring the healthy stuff, but sometimes I would bring Lunchables.”

