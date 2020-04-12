Chicago Teen Arrested for Shoving Marine Vet Into Passing Train, Police Say
An 18-year-old from Chicago’s North Side is facing murder charges for allegedly shoving a Marine veteran into the path of an oncoming train, police say. Witnesses reportedly told investigators they’d seen as Ryan Munn “punched and pushed” 29-year-old Mamadou Balde into a passing Red Line train. He was taken into custody late Friday and is due to appear in court on Sunday. Balde, who served two tours in Afghanistan, was waiting for a train on Tuesday evening when a group of people began arguing with him, police said. Surveillance footage from the scene showed that he walked away from the confrontation, but a member of the group ran up and shoved him in front of a train, killing him. Balde’s father, Al Balde, told the Chicago Tribune on Saturday that the ordeal was just “too much.” “Someone threw someone alive into a train. This is crazy,” he said. “This guy gave his life for his country and three people throw him on the train.”