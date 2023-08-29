White Sox Shooting Happened After Woman Snuck Gun in Via ‘Belly Fat’: Report
BELLY BLASTER
Only in America. After gunfire injured two women during a Chicago White Sox game on Friday night, a new report indicates that not only did the gun in question belong to one of the victims, but that she smuggled it into Guaranteed Rate Field in a highly unusual way. On Tuesday, Peggy Kusinski, a journalist for ESPN Chicago, reported on Twitter that the shooting “was indeed an accidental discharge by one of the women ‘grazed’ by the bullet.” Kusinski added: “She reportedly snuck the gun in past metal detectors hiding it in the folds of her belly fat.” Authorities previously said that a 42-year-old woman who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg was treated at a local hospital, while a 26-year-old woman who suffered a graze wound to her abdomen refused medical treatment. It was not immediately clear to which woman Kusinski’s report referred. On Monday, Chicago police said that investigators had “almost completely” confirmed that the shots had come from inside the stadium.